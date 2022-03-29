SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.20

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1230172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.