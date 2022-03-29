Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.15

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 1113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

