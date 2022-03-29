Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 703,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SIOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.