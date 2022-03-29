Skylight Health Group (SLHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SLHG has been the topic of several research reports. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

