SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces $0.31 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 909.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.