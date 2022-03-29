Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $7,561,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,928. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

