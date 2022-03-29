Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Head to Head Analysis

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Vicarious Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $5.21 billion 2.73 $524.00 million N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$7.27 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A -779.00% -17.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smith & Nephew and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 200.45%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment comprises advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded by Thomas James Smith in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

