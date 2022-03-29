Smoothy Price Up 4.1% This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $210,108.52 and approximately $469,271.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.43 or 0.07178778 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,364.75 or 0.99993440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

