Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.22.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.41. 217,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,736. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.03 and its 200 day moving average is $306.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of -106.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

