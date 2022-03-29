SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIGE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GIGE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 8,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

