SOTA Finance (SOTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76.00

SOTA Finance (SOTA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. SOTA Finance has a market capitalization of $174,842.73 and approximately $76.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

