Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Up 51.3% in March

Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,366. Southern has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

