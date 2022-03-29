Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

SWX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,660,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.