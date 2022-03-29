SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129,727.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $180,252.19 and $129,727.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.92 or 0.07123968 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,889.50 or 0.99596617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00045901 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

