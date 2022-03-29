SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 403,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,945,509 shares.The stock last traded at $72.21 and had previously closed at $71.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

