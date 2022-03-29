Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 48,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $601,736.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1,422.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

