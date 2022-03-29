Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.
In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 48,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $601,736.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.