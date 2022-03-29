Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Update

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Spine Injury Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

