Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $215.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Citigroup began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

SQ opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.55 and a beta of 2.32. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.67.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Square by 40.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

