SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350.67 ($4.59).

SSPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.36) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.12) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

