St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.09) to GBX 1,680 ($22.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.66) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,642.78 ($21.52).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,463.50 ($19.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,455.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,569.77). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,351.59).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

