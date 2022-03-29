State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Raised by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

