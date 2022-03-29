State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $123.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of STT stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in State Street by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

