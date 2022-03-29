StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GASS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 492,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Towerview LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

