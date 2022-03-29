Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $15.92

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $16.73. Stellantis shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 159,088 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

