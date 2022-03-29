Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.23. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
