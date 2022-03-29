Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.23. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.