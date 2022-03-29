Stephen Cotton Sells 100,605 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Cotton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

