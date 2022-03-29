Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,103 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 441% compared to the typical volume of 759 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,133 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,846 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEIP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

