StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $904.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

