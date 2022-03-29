StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

