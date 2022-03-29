StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.82 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of -0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

