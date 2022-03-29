StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

