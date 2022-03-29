StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ OBCI opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.
About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
