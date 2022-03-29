StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

