StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.