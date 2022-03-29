StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.