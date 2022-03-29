StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:FRD opened at $9.02 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.
Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.