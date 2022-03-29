StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

