StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.