StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE LEJU opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

