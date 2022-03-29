StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.59 on Friday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

