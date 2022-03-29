StockNews.com Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $31.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 797.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
