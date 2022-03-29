StockNews.com Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 797.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

