StockNews.com Upgrades Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $291.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.48.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 682,848 shares of company stock valued at $186,293,937. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.