STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.99. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

