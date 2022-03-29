Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 5,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

