Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $168.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

