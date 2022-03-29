Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,767 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,635,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

