Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 762 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.61.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.60. 28,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,222. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

