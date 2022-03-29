Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,849 shares of company stock valued at $21,606,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.51. 4,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,996. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $257.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

