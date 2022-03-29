Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.