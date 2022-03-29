Strs Ohio Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

