Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $270.12 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

