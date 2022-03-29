Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.42. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.