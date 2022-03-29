Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.42. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

