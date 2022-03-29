Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Increases Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Price Target to C$90.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to C$90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.40.

NVEI stock traded up C$2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.61. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$54.47 and a 1 year high of C$180.00. The stock has a market cap of C$13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

